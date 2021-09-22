Coming Soon: Kayenta Wellness Center

Kayenta Wellness Center Coming

By John Christian Hopkins

Ground has been broken on a new $2.1 million wellness center in Kayenta.

The project was funded through the Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program. It will be located near the Kayenta Recreation Park.

The wellness center will include cycling, Zumba, a kitchen and fitness classrooms.

The Nez-Lizer Administration successfully advocated for the extension of the Special Diabetes Project by Congress last year, which will continue to provide funding to combat diabetes on the Navajo Nation.

“The new wellness center symbolizes growth toward a healthier future and the ability to fight against COVID-19, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, depression and other mental health issues, alcohol/substance abuse, and other health issues,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “There is a need to take care of ourselves, families, and communities, and I encourage everyone to utilize the new wellness center through the practice of T’áá Hwó Ají Téego, or self-reliance and self-determination.”

The wellness center will provide nutrition education, diabetes prevention education and physical activities for Kayenta and surrounding communities.

“It is important for our Navajo citizens to remain healthy and strong. Diabetes and other related health concerns have taken a toll on our people, and we need to fight back,” said Joan Gray, Special Diabetes Program Kayenta supervisor. “Physical activity is a preventable action to avoid illnesses and diseases.”

Physical and mental health and overall wellness remain as a top priority for the Nez-Lizer Administration.

“As vice president in the last administration, we prioritized building new wellness centers throughout the Navajo Nation. Since then, we have broken ground for wellness centers in Shiprock, Crownpoint, and Kayenta,” Nez said.

Nez and Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer congratulated the Kayenta community and commended the local leadership, community members, and the Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Program for working together to promote health and wellness.

The Kayenta Wellness Center is expected to be completed in early 2022.