Colorado River Trail Open to Foot Traffic

April 06
10:54 2017
This week, Grand Canyon National Park a trail crew was able to repair a section of the Colorado River Trail damaged by a rockslide. The trail between Pipe Creek and Silver Bridge is now open to foot traffic and remains closed to stock use. Hikers can access Phantom Ranch via the Bright Angel Trail and the South Kaibab Trail.

Delays may be possible at the construction site while trail crew continues repairs. Hikers will be directed by a trail crew member when it is safe to pass through the work zone. Repair work will continue on the trail between 7 am and 5 pm; there will be no delays outside those hours.

The NPS reminds hikers that the North Kaibab Trail at the Redwall Bridge remains closed at this time, while crews stabilize a rockslide above the trail. That closure is in effect from 8 am to 4:30 pm every day of the week while crews are working.

Access to Ribbon Falls is also closed. The footbridge that crosses Bright Angel Creek sustained damage making it impassable to foot traffic. There is no estimated time of repair for the bridge—it will remain closed until further notice.

The National Park Service emphasizes the importance of staying on designated trails at all times and hikers should not attempt to go over or around any trail closures. Trail users should pay attention to directions from park rangers, volunteers, and signs placed along the trail. As always, rangers remind hikers and backpackers to plan ahead and check at a visitor center or the Backcountry Information Center for updates.

