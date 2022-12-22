Colorado River ‘Brutal Realities’

“BRUTAL” REALITIES

Colorado River water officials are warning that action is needed immediately to avert the devastating effects of shortages.

As Chuck Collum with the Upper Colorado River Commission grimly states, “Collective painful action is necessary now. The alternative to inaction is brutal and entirely obvious.”

Water administrators and user groups met at a recent conference and emerged with more questions than answers. Who will bear the brunt of more supply cuts and when will they take place? What are the target goals that need to be met in voluntary cutbacks before the federal government is forced to intervene? Can evaporation from snowmelt be controlled?

Admits Ted Cook with the Central Arizona Project, “I don’t have answers. I just have questions.”

Forty million people and millions of acres of agriculture depend on the Colorado for water and hydropower generation.

The Bureau of Reclamation is readying a final report on how to save 15 percent of the water that is currently distributed.