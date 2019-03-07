Coconino County will host the Colorado Plateau Economic Development Symposium on March 7 – 8, 2019 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Page, Arizona. This event brings together more than 200 business professionals affiliated with local, tribal, national businesses and community members. This year’s theme is Engage Locally, Empower Regionally, Expand Globally.

The first Regional Economic Outlook Conference was held in 2016 when the owners announced the closure of the Navajo Generating Station. At that time, the focus was on identifying the needs of the regional economy including these key questions: where we are now and where we would like to be?

This symposium is an opportunity for businesses in the region to find collaborative solutions to establish financial resiliency. Participants are encouraged to bring ideas and energy to this highly anticipated event. Leaders will network, share ideas and take actionable steps to strengthen the economy and build a shared vision for our communities.

2019 Symposium Agenda

Thursday, March 7, 2019

12:00 PM | Registration Opens at Courtyard by Marriott

4:30 PM | Guided Tour of Lower Antelope Canyon For Conference Attendees (FULL)

6:00 – 8:00 PM | Networking Reception with Page Chamber Mixer at Ken’s Tours Lower Antelope Canyon (FULL)

6:00 – 10:00 PM | Hosted Reception by Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler at Courtyard by Marriott – Pepper’s Restaurant

Friday, March 8, 2019

8:00 AM | Registration & Networking Breakfast

9:00 AM | Welcome Address by Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler

9:15 AM | Putting the Challenge in Perspective: Lessons Learned from Coal Communities Across the Country

As communities and regions across the country address the impacts caused by the downturn in the coal industry, places that are actively pursuing economic diversification opportunities have become better positioned to take on the challenges that lie ahead. During this session, learn how rural coal-reliant communities in the West and in Appalachia are setting a new course in a variety of ways, including through workforce development and retraining, entrepreneurship, outdoor recreation, cultural heritage, renewable energy, and more. The presenters – Jack Morgan from the National Association of Counties and Brett Schwartz from the NADO Research Foundation – have spent the past three years visiting and collaborating with coal-reliant counties and regions as they work to build stronger economies by tapping into local assets and strengths. While every place is unique with its own set of challenges and opportunities, these case studies can serve as inspiration for communities across the Colorado Plateau as they explore ways to create a more prosperous future.

Jack Morgan, Program Manager, National Association of Counties

Brett Schwartz, Associate Director, National Association of Development Organizations Research Foundation

10:15 AM | Roundtable Discussion

10:45 AM | Local Businesses are Leveraging Existing Assets and Capitalizing on Strengths

JT Willie, Division Director, Navajo Nation Economic Development

Kelly Stowell, Economic Development Director, Kane County

Judy Franz, Executive Director, Page-Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce

Gain perspective on the current business outlook including the strengths and opportunities for new businesses in the region and prospects for future development.

11:45 AM | Lunch Buffet

12:15 PM | Luncheon Keynote: Advancing the Colorado Plateau as a Tourism Community

Kiva Couchon, Director of Industry Affairs, Arizona Office of Tourism

Flint Timmins, Destination Development Specialist, Utah Department of Tourism

Explore tourism data in Northern Arizona and how the Arizona Office of Tourism markets the region. Learn how Utah is assisting small and rural local governments develop the amenities, infrastructure, and leadership necessary to become welcoming destinations for visitors.

1:30 PM | Networking Break

1:45 PM | Working Together to Build a Strong Regional Future

Economic Landscape of the Colorado Plateau – Jessica Stago, Change Labs Program Director at Grand Canyon Trust

Navajo Nation Tourism – Arval McCabe, Department Manager, Navajo Nation Tourism

Rural Broadband Development – Matt Fowler, Information Technology Director, Coconino County and Steven Burrell, Information Technology Director, Northern Arizona University

Gain an overview of the economic landscape of the Colorado Plateau including how a nonprofit is assisting small businesses. Learn about how visitors are flowing throughout the region to understand current initiatives that are underway including regional visitor attraction. Engage in a discussion of future efforts to facilitate broadband development within the region as critical infrastructure to all economic development initiatives.

2:45 PM | Collaboration Across the Colorado Plateau – Future Opportunities

A Call to Action: Forming a regional economic development alliance for a stronger future

Brent Chamberlain, Kane County Commissioner

JT Willie, Division Director, Navajo Nation Economic Development

John Stigmon, President & CEO of Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona (ECoNA)

Lena Fowler, Coconino County Supervisor, District 5

Learn how the region is characterized in over 20 studies to set the stage for future opportunities through a call to action. Hear from local leaders on how collaboration across boundaries and boarders is essential to the economic health of the region while hearing their visions for how future collaboration can occur to build opportunities across the plateau.

4:00 PM | Adjourn Symposium

Questions? Please contact Supervisor Lena Fowler’s Office at 928-283-4518 or mmorales@coconino.az.gov