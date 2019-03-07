Colorado Plateau Economic Development Symposium
Coconino County will host the Colorado Plateau Economic Development Symposium on March 7 – 8, 2019 at the Courtyard by Marriott in Page, Arizona. This event brings together more than 200 business professionals affiliated with local, tribal, national businesses and community members. This year’s theme is Engage Locally, Empower Regionally, Expand Globally.
The first Regional Economic Outlook Conference was held in 2016 when the owners announced the closure of the Navajo Generating Station. At that time, the focus was on identifying the needs of the regional economy including these key questions: where we are now and where we would like to be?
This symposium is an opportunity for businesses in the region to find collaborative solutions to establish financial resiliency. Participants are encouraged to bring ideas and energy to this highly anticipated event. Leaders will network, share ideas and take actionable steps to strengthen the economy and build a shared vision for our communities.
2019 Symposium Agenda
Thursday, March 7, 2019
12:00 PM | Registration Opens at Courtyard by Marriott
4:30 PM | Guided Tour of Lower Antelope Canyon For Conference Attendees (FULL)
6:00 – 8:00 PM | Networking Reception with Page Chamber Mixer at Ken’s Tours Lower Antelope Canyon (FULL)
6:00 – 10:00 PM | Hosted Reception by Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler at Courtyard by Marriott – Pepper’s Restaurant
Friday, March 8, 2019
8:00 AM | Registration & Networking Breakfast
9:00 AM | Welcome Address by Coconino County Supervisor Lena Fowler
9:15 AM | Putting the Challenge in Perspective: Lessons Learned from Coal Communities Across the Country
As communities and regions across the country address the impacts caused by the downturn in the coal industry, places that are actively pursuing economic diversification opportunities have become better positioned to take on the challenges that lie ahead. During this session, learn how rural coal-reliant communities in the West and in Appalachia are setting a new course in a variety of ways, including through workforce development and retraining, entrepreneurship, outdoor recreation, cultural heritage, renewable energy, and more. The presenters – Jack Morgan from the National Association of Counties and Brett Schwartz from the NADO Research Foundation – have spent the past three years visiting and collaborating with coal-reliant counties and regions as they work to build stronger economies by tapping into local assets and strengths. While every place is unique with its own set of challenges and opportunities, these case studies can serve as inspiration for communities across the Colorado Plateau as they explore ways to create a more prosperous future.
- Jack Morgan, Program Manager, National Association of Counties
- Brett Schwartz, Associate Director, National Association of Development Organizations Research Foundation
10:15 AM | Roundtable Discussion
10:45 AM | Local Businesses are Leveraging Existing Assets and Capitalizing on Strengths
- JT Willie, Division Director, Navajo Nation Economic Development
- Kelly Stowell, Economic Development Director, Kane County
- Judy Franz, Executive Director, Page-Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce
Gain perspective on the current business outlook including the strengths and opportunities for new businesses in the region and prospects for future development.
11:45 AM | Lunch Buffet
12:15 PM | Luncheon Keynote: Advancing the Colorado Plateau as a Tourism Community
- Kiva Couchon, Director of Industry Affairs, Arizona Office of Tourism
- Flint Timmins, Destination Development Specialist, Utah Department of Tourism
Explore tourism data in Northern Arizona and how the Arizona Office of Tourism markets the region. Learn how Utah is assisting small and rural local governments develop the amenities, infrastructure, and leadership necessary to become welcoming destinations for visitors.
1:30 PM | Networking Break
1:45 PM | Working Together to Build a Strong Regional Future
- Economic Landscape of the Colorado Plateau – Jessica Stago, Change Labs Program Director at Grand Canyon Trust
- Navajo Nation Tourism – Arval McCabe, Department Manager, Navajo Nation Tourism
- Rural Broadband Development – Matt Fowler, Information Technology Director, Coconino County and Steven Burrell, Information Technology Director, Northern Arizona University
Gain an overview of the economic landscape of the Colorado Plateau including how a nonprofit is assisting small businesses. Learn about how visitors are flowing throughout the region to understand current initiatives that are underway including regional visitor attraction. Engage in a discussion of future efforts to facilitate broadband development within the region as critical infrastructure to all economic development initiatives.
2:45 PM | Collaboration Across the Colorado Plateau – Future Opportunities
A Call to Action: Forming a regional economic development alliance for a stronger future
- Brent Chamberlain, Kane County Commissioner
- JT Willie, Division Director, Navajo Nation Economic Development
- John Stigmon, President & CEO of Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona (ECoNA)
- Lena Fowler, Coconino County Supervisor, District 5
Learn how the region is characterized in over 20 studies to set the stage for future opportunities through a call to action. Hear from local leaders on how collaboration across boundaries and boarders is essential to the economic health of the region while hearing their visions for how future collaboration can occur to build opportunities across the plateau.
4:00 PM | Adjourn Symposium
Questions? Please contact Supervisor Lena Fowler’s Office at 928-283-4518 or mmorales@coconino.az.gov