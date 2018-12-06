Colorado City- Involved Killings

A women born and raised in Colorado City is accused of shooting and killing another women with the same roots who was dating the alleged shooter’s ex-husband

Chelsea cook, 32, faces an aggregated murder change in the death of Lisa Williams, 26. Williams dies from two gunshot wounds to her chest.

The ex-husband’s two three-year-old children reportedly witnessed the shooting. Cook is said to have burst into his home while Williams was making homemade tree ornaments with the children.

Williams’ family claims Cook had been harassing Williams for months, using online bullying and in-person confrontations.

Cook is a health teacher at a Lehi high school. She was previously changed with domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Williams was a bank teller.