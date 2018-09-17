News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

College Round-Up

September 17
13:34 2018
Week three of college football is in the books and its hard to imagine. Most college teams will begin conference play this week if they haven’t already started.  A few teams in the PAC 12 have started conference play. University of Arizona nor Arizona State University have yet to play any other team in the PAC 12  that will change this week as Arizona Wildcats travel Corvallis, Oregon to face the 1-2 Beavers. Arizona State meets #10 Washington Huskies and Heisman hopeful QB Jake Browning at Husky stadium.  The Huskies started off the season on the road to number #9 Auburn Tigers in a game that was decided by less than a touchdown. Washington Huskies are one of the top contenders in the PAC 12 this season. It will be a big win for the Sun Devils if they escape with a “W”.  In the Big Sky Conference Northern Arizona University is looking for the first win in conference play this Saturday against Southern Utah who has yet won a game this year.

 

 

Arizona @ Oregon State 1:00 pm

Southern Utah @ Northern Arizona University 4 pm

Arizona State @ #10 University of Washington 7:30 pm ESPN

 

Tags
#ASU #ARIZONA WILDCATS #NAU #BIGSKY #PAC

