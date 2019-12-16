Cold Enough For You?

From reports from The National Weather Service in Flagstaff:

Very cold air moved into the region today (Monday) with morning low temperatures in the single digits to low teens in some areas. Page was in the mid to upper twenties. Kanab was in the teens.

Daytime highs will only be peaking in the 30’s for many areas today and Tuesday. Tuesday morning is expected to be the coldest point, with lows in Page near 20. Lows in Kanab will be in the teens again.

A warming trend will begin Thursday and last into the weekend.