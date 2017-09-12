Coffee with a Cop in your community

Do you like Coffee and your Community?

Well if you do, mark Wednesday October 4th on your calendar!

The Page Police Department will be hosting such an event at the Page Boy Motel from 10 to 11 AM.

There is no agenda or speeches, just coffee and conversation with your neighbors and local law enforcement officers.

During the event you will be able to air your concerns and get to know the individuals who protect and serve your community.

For more information contact, Page Police Officer Crystal Thinn at 928-645-4364.