Coffee With A Cop Event Review

It’s funny that a drink that tastes like dirt to some, and sweet treats, can bring people together!

On Wednesday October 4th, citizens gathered at the Page Boy Motel to meet members of the local law enforcement.

Lieutenant Larry Jones and Officer Jonathan Stewart were in attendance for the “Coffee with a Cop” event.

During the hour long event members of the community aired their concerns and asked the officers questions.

The best question was; how hard is it to become a cop in Page.

Officer Stewart had a very insightful answer; something to the effect of Page being one of the hardest places to become an officer of the law because the department strives for high standards. In addition, the State of Arizona in general is one of the most intensive states when it comes to law enforcement.

Lake Powell Communications asked Lieutenant Jones what the Coffee with a Cop event is all about; “It’s an opportunity for the community to come and get to know their law enforcement partners and inform them on what’s going on around town and what programs they are working on.” Lieutenant Jones also said that the event is good for them as they get to hear from the citizens in a more positive context.

The most interesting part of the event was the tour that the participants were given of the newly renovated Page Boy Motel. The group was told the history of the motel and all the transitions and transformations it has gone through.

Lieutenant Jones said it was great to see all the improvements the motel has made. He went on to say that the police department likes to hold the coffee with the cop event every couple of months and give community members the opportunity to explore different businesses.