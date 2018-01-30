Coffee Chat With Schott

Coffee Chat with William Shott, Superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

PAGE, Arizona – William Shott, Superintendent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument is inviting community members to an informal conversation over coffee on Thursday, February 22, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. Bring any questions you have and come join the superintendent at the Ranch House Grille, located at 819 North Navajo Drive in Page.

No reservations are required and the restaurant welcomes participants to order their own beverages or breakfast from the menu.

According to Shott, “Everyone is invited to join us but I want to emphasize two things: Casual and Local…don’t expect a presentation. I’m looking for an opportunity to talk informally with my neighbors about our shared interests in Glen Canyon and Rainbow Bridge. I look forward to connecting with whomever wants to join us. I will be available to discuss just about anything related to these two national parks. On this particular visit, I also plan to bring our fee manager along in case more information is needed on that topic.”

William Shott, a 24-year career employee of the National Park Service (NPS) comes with a diverse background of experience, which started in Denali National Park as a mountaineering ranger. Since Denali, Shott has worked in numerous national park units as a ranger, supervisor and manager. Prior to NPS, Shott served as the Regional Chief Ranger in the Intermountain Region where he was successful in initiating several new programs designed to assist parks in meeting their visitor and resource protection mission.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest man-made lakes in North America, it is only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches for hundreds of miles from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history.