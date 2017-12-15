Code Talker Teddy Draper Dies

Navajo Code Talker Teddy Draper, Sr., 96, died just after 7 a.m. this morning in Prescott.

“With the tragic news today and with the passing of each Code Talker, our Nation is reminded of the importance of our warriors,” Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said in a statement. “As of this time, there are 10 Navajo Code Talkers still remaining.”

The news of Draper’s passing comes nine days after the death of another Code Talker. George B. Willie, Sr., 92.

“With the passing of each Code Talker, our Nation mourns these heroes and living treasures,” Begaye said.

Draper was born in Canyon Del Muerto and resided in Chinle, Ariz. He was part of the 5th Marine Division, fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and received a Purple Heart as well as a Congressional Silver Medal.

Draper was known as a proponent of the Navajo language and taught language classes at Rough Rock Community High School. His legacy in language preservation is handed down in the materials he produced that have become a part of Navajo language curriculum in schools like Navajo Preparatory School and Dine College.

“The Navajo Code Talkers used our language to save this country during World War II,” Vice President Jonathan Nez said. “This is an example of the importance of passing down our language to our children. We are grateful and remember Teddy Draper not only for his efforts on the battlefield but in the classroom as well.”

Begaye said the Navajo Nation needs to establish a museum to remember and honor the Code Talkers.

“As a nation, we need to dedicate ourselves to make this happen,” he said.

The Nation will fly the flags at half-staff to honor the life and legacy of Teddy Draper Sr.

Details as to funeral arrangements are not known at this time.