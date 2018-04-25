Code Talker Hawthorne Dies

Navajo Nation Code Talker Roy Hawthorne, Sr., passed away April 21.

Hawthrone, 92, was vice president of the Navajo Code Talkers Association. He was born in Ganado, Ariz.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said it was a privilege to know Hawthorne.

“Code Talker Hawthorne is highly respected. He was not only a hero and a warrior, but also as a true spokesman who worked on behalf of the welfare of the Navajo Code Talkers consistently,” Begaye said.

During World War II, Hawthorne served with the 1st Marine Division in the Pacific Theatre. He later served in the Korean War and was promoted to corporal.

“We acknowledge Navajo Code Talker Hawthorne’s service to our nation and to the United States of America, as well as the sacrifices of his family,” Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez said.

Hawthorne worked tirelessly on a museum to honor the Code Talkers, Nez added.

Hawthorne was 17 when he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He once said that the moment he raised his hand and took his oath as a Marine he “became somebody.”

After attending Camp Pendleton for several months for training, he was first shipped to Guadalcanal, which was then secured by the Americans. Later, he fought in the Battle of Okinawa.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War.

The 23rd Navajo Nation Council also honored Hawthorne for his service, according to Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates.

Delegate Ray Smith, Sr., who represents the Lupton Chapter, where Hawthorne lived, remembered the former Code Talker as a humble man who served his country and people.