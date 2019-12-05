Coconino Sheriff’s Office Hosts Annual Blanket Giveaway

Sheriff’s Office Hosts Annual Blanket Giveaway Benefiting People in Need throughout the Community

Flagstaff, AZ – On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office hosted its annual Inmate Sewing Program Blanket Giveaway. This year members from five non-profit organizations attended to select blankets, pillows, bags, aprons and crafts to give to people in need throughout the community.

The Women’s Sewing Program is a trustee program that has been offered to eligible female inmates for nearly 20 years. Mallory, who currently leads the Sewing Program, teaches participants basic sewing skills and guides them in mending jail supplied items as well as creating a variety of handmade items. The repairs made to detention issued jumpsuits, sheets and blankets not only provides cost savings, they also provide the foundation of sewing skills which are used in more creative projects. The opportunity to sew quilts, blankets and other crafts helps participants further develop sewing skills and provides an avenue for artistic and creative expression.

During this annual event, approximately 200 projects which were made with skill, care and attention to detail were displayed across several rows of tables for members from community service organizations to enjoy viewing the beautiful work as they selected items. Each group was provided a large bag to fill and bring back to their organization where the items are distributed to people with various needs. Over the years, the handmade items have gone to comfort the ill, the elderly, the homeless, and children throughout the county. This year representatives from Hope Cottage, Hope Pregnancy Center, Catholic Charities, The Assistance League/Cedar Closet, and Coconino County Senior Services attended the giveaway event. The Sewing Program also benefits from receiving donated fabric and other sewing essentials from people and groups throughout the community.

We are so grateful for the opportunity for our Women’s Sewing Program and these community groups to support each other and to share the beautiful sewn items with people in need!

If you have questions about the Inmate Sewing Program or are considering donating items to the program, please contact Jim Bret, Inmate Programs Coordinator at 928-226-5211 or [email protected]ino.az.gov.