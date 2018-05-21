News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Coconino Proposes County Wide Flood Control Tax

Coconino Proposes County Wide Flood Control Tax
May 21
11:02 2018
Print This Article

Page Chamber of Commerce sending out notices to members this week via email to call attention to a flood control tax resolution being proposed for all of Coconino County by the County. The issue is not being decided by the City of Page but it on the agenda for this week’s Page City Council meeting. A presenter from the County will be there to discuss the resolution, Page residents are encouraged to attend. That meeting Wednesday at 630 at City Hall.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.