Coconino Proposes County Wide Flood Control Tax
May 21
11:02 2018
Page Chamber of Commerce sending out notices to members this week via email to call attention to a flood control tax resolution being proposed for all of Coconino County by the County. The issue is not being decided by the City of Page but it on the agenda for this week’s Page City Council meeting. A presenter from the County will be there to discuss the resolution, Page residents are encouraged to attend. That meeting Wednesday at 630 at City Hall.