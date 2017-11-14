Coconino NF Christmas Tree Permits

Coconino NF to sell limited number of Christmas tree permits

Flagstaff, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2017, For Immediate Release — Coconino National Forest will be selling a limited number of over-the-counter Christmas tree permits to the public beginning Nov. 17 that will be good for cutting on Nov. 18 in a specific area of the Mogollon Rim Ranger District until Dec. 24.

The forest will have a total 600 permits available at $15 each, which can be paid for by cash, credit card or personal check. The permits will be issued one per household and are first-come, first-served until sold out. Permits cannot be reserved. Last year, all permits sold out within the first week, so the public is encouraged to purchase their permit as soon as possible beginning Nov. 17.

The permit allows the holder to cut a fir or ponderosa pine tree that is not more than 10 feet in height within a designated area on the Mogollon Rim Ranger District, which is located approximately one hour south of Flagstaff. Permit holders will be provided a map that shows the exact location and directions to the cutting area, located just off Highway 87, with Forest Roads 616 and 149 as boundary markers.

Permits will be sold over-the-counter (phone and mail orders not accepted) and divided up for sale at three different locations:

No. of Permits Available Location 300 Mogollon Rim Ranger Station, 8738 Ranger Road, Happy Jack, Ariz. 86024 200 Flagstaff Ranger Station, 5075 N. Highway 89, Flagstaff, Ariz. 86004 100 Forest Supervisor’s Office, 1824 S. Thompson Street, Flagstaff, Ariz. 86001

As part of the Every Kid in a Park initiative, every fourth grader is eligible to receive a free Christmas tree permit—while supplies last—and upon presenting a valid fourth grade pass or paper voucher from the initiative’s website. Every Kid in a Park is a nationwide call to action to build the next generation of conservationists. For additional information about the initiative and how to obtain a pass, visitwww.everykidinapark.gov. To be eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from the Coconino National Forest, all fourth graders must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present their fourth grade pass or paper voucher.

For information on maps to the ranger stations and Coconino National Forest Supervisor’s Office, please visit us online at www.coconinonationalforest.us and click on “District Offices with addresses & phones” in the left column.