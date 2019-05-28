Coconino Forest Scheduled Burns

Coconino County firefighting crews are planning to conduct burnout operations this evening as warmer, drier temperatures and lighter winds are forecast for the upcoming week.

Crews will begin conducting hand ignitions along Forest Service roads, which will allow firefighters to strengthen control lines and promote a low-intensity backing fire. Firing operations may continue throughout the week as weather conditions allow.

Residents near Moon Crater are expected to see an increase in smoke output as well as visible flames from hand ignitions as firing operations commence. Smoke is predicted to move northeast and may be visible from the community of Leupp and travelers on Leupp road.

Forest Service roads may be temporarily closed for firefighter and public safety while burning operations are being conducted. Residents and visitors in the area will be notified and redirected when hand ignitions are being conducted along the roads.

Location: Approximately 16 miles northeast of Flagstaff, near Leupp Road, Forest Roads 244 and 244A. (Latitude/Longitude: 35.3088, -111.4076)

Current Size: 100+ acres in a 14,700 acre planning area.

Current Resources: Seven engines, four crews and one bulldozer. Approximately 119 personnel.