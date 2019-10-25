News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Coconino Deputies Arrest Parks Man; Possible Child Exploitation

October 25
13:55 2019
Bryce W Huddleston

Coconino Deputies arrest Man from Parks during Child Exploitation Investigation

Parks, Az –  Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the FBI and the Northern Arizona Street Crimes Task Force, served a search warrant on a residence in the Pittman Valley area of Parks, Arizona. During the search, warrant detectives took 29-year-old Bryce HUDDLESTON into custody. He was later booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff for 2 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor.

This search warrant and arrest is the result of a multi-month investigation after detectives received a tip indicating Huddleston was in possession of child pornography. Information gathered during the investigation allowed detectives to identify Bryce and his place of residence. Several items of evidence belonging to Bryce were seized as evidence in this case.

This case is ongoing and additional charges may be added depending on the outcome of further investigation. No other information is available currently.

