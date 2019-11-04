Coconino County Zoning Ordinance public hearing scheduled

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The public is invited to attend a hearing on the updated Coconino County Zoning Ordinance. The public hearing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 219 E. Cherry Ave. Flagstaff.

In June 2017, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors initiated a comprehensive update to the Coconino County Zoning Ordinance. Managed internally by County Planning and Zoning staff, this update has been worked on by the Community Development Advisory Group (CDAG), a technical advisory group, the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Supervisors.

The focus of this update is to:

Modernize the six-chapter code by reviewing land uses for those that are obsolete or unused, introduce new land uses to reflect changing trends, and update the definitions.

Review land uses that currently require conditional use permits for those that may be administratively permitted instead, meaning that these land uses may be permitted either with an administrative or a building permit.

Clarify and improve performance standards to guide design for new and updated uses.

Streamline and clarify administrative processes, such as expanding waiver criteria for administrative adjustments.

Format the document with styles, correct numbering, adding new and updated graphics, colors, labeled headers and footers and electronic document links.

For questions and to view the draft chapters, visit the Planning and Zoning webpage at http://www.coconino.az.gov/1948/Long-Range-Planning, and go to the Zoning Ordinance Update tab.

——————————————————————————————————————————————–

WHAT: Coconino County Board of Supervisors Public Hearing on the Zoning Ordinance

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

WHERE: Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chambers

219 E Cherry Ave.

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

WHO: The public is invited