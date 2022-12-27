Coconino County Winter Storm Warning
December 27, 2022
From Coconino County Emergency Management
In partnership with the National Weather Service
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET
Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 3:56AM MST until December 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Flagstaff AZ
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 6500 feet, with greatest accumulation between 11 PM MST today and 5 AM MST Wednesday.
Snow accumulation will range between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Areas above 6500 feet near Jacob Lake.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will begin to drop below 8000 ft for the southern portion of the Kaibab Plateau around 9 PM MST tonight. Snow levels will continue to decline through the overnight hours, with the majority of the zone reaching below 7500 feet by 5 AM MST Wednesday and continuing to drop thereafter.
Snow forecast from 5 PM Today to 11 PM Wednesday:
Jacob Lake 5 to 9 inches.
