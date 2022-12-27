Coconino County Winter Storm Warning

December 27, 2022

From Coconino County Emergency Management

In partnership with the National Weather Service

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET

Winter Storm Warning issued December 27 at 3:56AM MST until December 28 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Flagstaff AZ

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 6500 feet, with greatest accumulation between 11 PM MST today and 5 AM MST Wednesday.

Snow accumulation will range between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Areas above 6500 feet near Jacob Lake.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will begin to drop below 8000 ft for the southern portion of the Kaibab Plateau around 9 PM MST tonight. Snow levels will continue to decline through the overnight hours, with the majority of the zone reaching below 7500 feet by 5 AM MST Wednesday and continuing to drop thereafter.

Snow forecast from 5 PM Today to 11 PM Wednesday:

Jacob Lake 5 to 9 inches.

Click HERE to sign up for Coconino County Emergency Notifications and alerts.

To update your account preferences, or unsubscribe from all alerts and notifications, please click HERE.