Lake Powell News

Coconino County Superior Court Hosts Law Day

May 04
14:50 2017
Coconino County Superior Court and DNA Legal Services are hosting Law Day at the Coconino County Courthouse.

The proceedings will begin at 8:45 a.m. Friday, May 5, 2017.

This year’s theme is “The Fourteenth Amendment: Transforming American Democracy.” The theme provides an opportunity to explore the ways the Fourteenth Amendment has shaped American law and society. During Law Day, legal professionals and community leaders educate students on how the Fourteenth Amendment contributes to the freedoms and equal protection for all Americans. The theme is selected by the American Bar Association each year.

Throughout the day, local middle and high school students will participate in Moot Courts. Students prepare, present and argue cases with the assistance of local attorneys in front of a Superior Court Judge.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation during the April 18 regular meeting declaring May 5, 2017 as Law Day in the County. This was in accordance with the nationally recognized day for commemoration.

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in all activities for this year’s Law Day.

law day

