Coconino County Superintendent to Conduct Interviews for PUSD Governing School Board

Coconino School Superintendent to Conduct Interviews for Page

Unified School District # 8

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget

announced interviews of candidates for the Governing School Board Member open seat

at Page Unified School District #8.

An advisory committee has been assembled consisting of a district resident, district

teacher, chapter official, and two current board members. The Committee will conduct

interviews and advise Superintendent Mango-Paget on the appointment. Candidates

seeking appointment are Mr. Michael Mangum and Dr. Terry Maurer.

Beginning December 10 through December 20, 2021, any member of the public is

encouraged to send comments regarding the appointment of the Governing Board

Member open seat at Page Unified School District #8 to Superintendent Mango-Paget

at [email protected]

Superintendent Mango-Paget plans to announce the appointment on or prior to

December 20, 2021, and the successful candidate will hold the seat through December

31, 2022.

For more information, please call the Office of the Coconino County School

Superintendent at (928) 679-8070 or email [email protected]

