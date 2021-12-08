Coconino County Superintendent to Conduct Interviews for PUSD Governing School Board
Coconino School Superintendent to Conduct Interviews for Page
Unified School District # 8
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget
announced interviews of candidates for the Governing School Board Member open seat
at Page Unified School District #8.
An advisory committee has been assembled consisting of a district resident, district
teacher, chapter official, and two current board members. The Committee will conduct
interviews and advise Superintendent Mango-Paget on the appointment. Candidates
seeking appointment are Mr. Michael Mangum and Dr. Terry Maurer.
Beginning December 10 through December 20, 2021, any member of the public is
encouraged to send comments regarding the appointment of the Governing Board
Member open seat at Page Unified School District #8 to Superintendent Mango-Paget
at [email protected]
Superintendent Mango-Paget plans to announce the appointment on or prior to
December 20, 2021, and the successful candidate will hold the seat through December
31, 2022.
For more information, please call the Office of the Coconino County School
Superintendent at (928) 679-8070 or email [email protected]
