Coconino County Statement on the Invasion of the US Capitol

Coconino County Speaks Out on the Invasion of the US Capitol

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County issued the following statement regarding Wednesday’s takeover and illegal invasion of the United States Capitol.

“We are all appalled and distressed at the events on Wednesday at the US Capitol building. Democracy depends on the sanctity and safety of processes and the public square of debate, compromise, and decision-making. Coconino County denounces any seditious effort to subvert the lawful and constitutional duties of any elected official in all levels of government.”

“As we embark on this new year, with new leaders in our federal, state, and local communities, we encourage every resident of the County to engage in the hard work of civil discourse and compromise for the betterment of our country and communities. The future ahead is a test of our American values and our cherished freedoms and responsibilities. Let us rise to that challenge and succeed together.”

Coconino County Board of Supervisors