Coconino County State of Emergency Declaration and Closures

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors declared a State of Emergency due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The declaration was approved at a special session on Wednesday, March 18. With the declaration, Coconino County will be able to make appropriate orders, provide emergency resources, request additional resources and receive mutual aid from the state and federal governments. Coconino County Health and Human Services have confirmed the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Coconino County.

The board of supervisors followed up their declaration by then issuing a proclamation closing restaurants and other businesses in Coconino County to member os the public, effective at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020 through Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Board Chair Lena Fowler issued the proclamation aimed to help curb the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.

All restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities and other similar businesses and establishments are prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on premises.

Members of the public are prohibited from entering and remaining to dine or consume beverages. Businesses that typically offer food and beverages for on-premises consumption are encouraged to offer food and beverage using delivery, window, drive-through or drive-up service. If a business chooses to offer this type of “to-go” service, members of the public may remain on its premises for the purpose of picking up their food or beverage orders.

The proclamation also closes the following:

-Bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms,

special licensees, clubs, and other similar businesses and establishments offering alcoholic

beverages for on-premises consumption.

-Theaters, cinemas and indoor and outdoor performance venues.

-Libraries and museums.

-Gymnasiums, fitness centers, recreation centers, indoor sports facilities, indoor exercise

facilities, exercise studios, yoga and barre studios and other similar facilities.

-Bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor climbing facilities, skating rinks and other similar

recreational or entertainment facilities.

The restrictions do not apply to any of the following:

-Grocery stores, markets, convenience stores and other similar businesses and establishments

that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption

-Pharmacies and drug stores

-Food banks and food pantries

-Cafeterias, commissaries, and restaurants located within health care facilities, nursing homes,

shelters, group homes, places of worship, or similar facilities; and Cafeterias, commissaries,

and restaurants located within or on the premises of institutions of higher learning.