Coconino County Sheriff’s Receives Boat from AZ Game and Fish

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office recently received a 19-foot Boston Whaler Boat courtesy of the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The boat will help the sheriff’s office in water safety patrols on Lake Powell.

Arizona Game and Fish recognized that many Arizona law enforcement agencies were struggling to fund their boater programs and replace equipment, so they started donating boats that they have rotated out of service.

Prior to 2008, Sheriff’s Offices in Arizona received State Lake Improvement Fund, or STILF, grants which supported boating programs and funded equipment. However, the state legislature did away with the funds and agencies have struggled to fund boat repairs and equipment as a result.

“We’re really grateful to Game and Fish for their donation of this boat to our program,” said Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll in a press release. “It has become increasingly more difficult to find funding to replace aging boats and related equipment, but our need to address water safety continues.”

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has had a boat patrol program since the 1980’s, primarily operating out of the Page Substation. Currently, the patrol fleet includes a 27-foot Boston Whaler and two jet skis