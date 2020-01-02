Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Solves 15 & 16 year old Sexual Assault Cases

Press Release:

Flagstaff, AZ – Coconino County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested a 58-year-old Eager, AZ man for a sexual assault committed in 2003.

The Eager, AZ man has been identified as the suspect in a sexual assault committed just outside Flagstaff. The 18-year-old victim had reported an unknown suspect entered her home at night after she went to bed and held her against her will and sexually assaulted her. The victim had identified and directed detectives to bodily fluid left by the suspect. A DNA profile was obtained from the bodily fluid, but the suspect was never identified.

The same suspect was identified by DNA only as committing another sexual assault in Cedar City, Utah a year later. Both cases had gone unsolved with the suspect’s identity unknown.

Coconino County detectives re-submitted the suspect DNA to the state crime lab. The lab was able to identify two relatives of the unknown suspect through DNA.

Detectives located and arrested the suspect with the assistance of the Apache County Sheriff’s Office in the Springerville, Eager area.