Coconino County Sheriff’s Office; Missing Man in Flagstaff

Flagstaff, AZ – The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a critical missing person.

56-year-old William Morrison and his truck are missing from the Flagstaff area. Morrison suffers from mental health issues and was last seen at a relative’s home in Munds Park (south of Flagstaff) on Saturday January 11, 2020 around 9:30 AM. Morrison did not tell anyone where he was going nor of any plans. Neither he nor his truck have been seen since, and his cell phone is either turned off or has a dead battery.

Morrison is described as a 56-year old white male, 5 foot 10 inches tall, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. His vehicle is a 2016 Toyota Tundra pick up, blue in color bearing AZ license BZX-7909. The truck has a black camper shell, a 20” LED light bar mounted on the front bumper, and black rock crawler style steps below the doors.

If anyone has seen Morrison or his vehicle or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call your local law enforcement.

Featured Photo: Mr. Morrison’s truck