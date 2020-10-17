Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Body Found in Woods as a Homicide

FLAGSTAFF, AZ – On 10/03/20 detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area north of the Baderville neighborhood, along Highway 180 (North of Flagstaff), where a hunter reported finding suspicious bones, possibly human remains.

Detectives responded and determined that the items located by the hunter were in fact human. During the recovery of the human remains detectives were able to establish that suspicious circumstances were involved and are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Detectives and the Coconino County Medical Examiners Office are in the process of identifying the human remains. Preliminary autopsy observation indicates the unidentified person is a male subject approximately 5’10” -6’01” with a non-muscular build, possibly 35-55 years of age. The victim was wearing a t-shirt, dark colored shorts with a black leather belt that had a black nylon utility pouch on it and sandals.

National missing persons databases are being searched to assist in identifying the body as well.

If anyone has any information that may assist in the identifying this person and/or the events leading up to his death, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

