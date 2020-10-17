News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Body Found in Woods as a Homicide

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Body Found in Woods as a Homicide
October 16
20:14 2020
Print This Article

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Body Found in Woods as a Homicide

FLAGSTAFF, AZ – On 10/03/20 detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area north of the Baderville neighborhood, along Highway 180 (North of Flagstaff), where a hunter reported finding suspicious bones, possibly human remains.

Detectives responded and determined that the items located by the hunter were in fact human. During the recovery of the human remains detectives were able to establish that suspicious circumstances were involved and are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Detectives and the Coconino County Medical Examiners Office are in the process of identifying the human remains. Preliminary autopsy observation indicates the unidentified person is a male subject approximately 5’10” -6’01” with a non-muscular build, possibly 35-55 years of age. The victim was wearing a t-shirt, dark colored shorts with a black leather belt that had a black nylon utility pouch on it and sandals.

National missing persons databases are being searched to assist in identifying the body as well.

If anyone has any information that may assist in the identifying this person and/or the events leading up to his death, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

 

# # #

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Body Found in Woods as a Homicide - overview

Summary: Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Body Found in Woods as a Homicide

Tags
bones foundcoconino county sheriff's officehomicide investigation

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Weather

Page, Page Municipal Airport, AZ

Last Updated on Oct 17 2020, 4:53 am MST

Weather by NOAA

Current Conditions: Fair

NOAA Icon

Temp: 52°F

Wind: SW at 3mph

Humidity: 22%

Dewpoint: 14.0°F

Your 5-Day Forecast at a Glance

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to [email protected]

Facebook

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.