Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Independence Day Weekend Activity Summary

Coconino County, AZ; The 2022 Independence Day Weekend, encompassing July 1 to July 4, 2022,

resulted in a significant increase in calls for service and incidents stemming from outdoor activity in

Northern Arizona.

activity in Northern Arizona. Sheriff Deputies worked closely with United States Forest Service,

National Park Service, Arizona Game and Fish, and other Northern Arizona public safety agencies to

address the increased outdoor activity. Community and forest patrols increased the safety of the

community we serve. CCSO concentrated on enforcement measures relating to off highway vehicle

(OHV) operations as well.

For the period of July 1 through July 4 deputies responded to 970 calls for service, including

both citizen and officer-initiated activities.

Agency Assist: 14

Attempt to Locate: 12

Business Checks: 52

Disturbing the Peace: 51

Domestic Violence Related Incident: 8

DUI Arrests: 2

Emergency (911) Hang-Ups: 36

Emergency Medical Calls: 47

Forest and Community Patrols: 368

OHV/ATV Contacts: 58

OHV/ATV Citations: 13

National Forest Assist: 59

Search and Rescue/ Missing Persons: 7

Suspicious Activity: 11

Arrests: 13

Total Traffic Stops: 126

Here are some notes on statistics and noteworthy events that occurred over the weekend:

Traffic Stops/ Traffic Enforcement: Deputies throughout the county conducted 126 traffic stops

during the holiday weekend, resulting in 13 arrests and 38 citations.

Off Road Vehicle (OHV) Activity: Deputies contacted 58 Off Highway Vehicles over the weekend,

which resulted in 13 OHV related citations. There were 5 OHV related crashes that CCSO responded

to. CCSO is pleased to announce that none of these crashes resulted in serious injury or death.

Impaired Driving: Deputies made 2 arrests for driving while impaired. Both of these arrests resulted

in misdemeanor charges. The average breath alcohol content of the arrests was .224 BrAC. The legal

limit in Arizona is .08 BrAC.

Detention Facility:

The Coconino County Detention Facilities received 79 total booking for the four day time frame.

Significant Events: 07/04/2022 at approximately 0751 an inmate completed suicide; a separate press release has been issued for that event.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those individuals and our

partnering public safety agencies who assisted with responses to the incidents during this

holiday weekend and in helping to keep our community safe.

