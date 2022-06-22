Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Apprehend Suspect for Possession of Stolen Vehicle in Cosnino Area

Flagstaff, AZ – On June 17, 2022 at approximately 2:25 PM, Deputies received a call for service for a suspicious person in the Cosninno area North of Flagstaff. This resulted in the arrest of an unidentified white male for possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges.

The callers reported that the subject was looking into vehicles on their property as well as their neighbor’s property. The subject also knocked on their door and asked them for gas. They also saw the subject take something from their neighbor’s porch.

While Deputies were in the area looking for that subject, they came across an older Chevy sedan without a license plate. There was a person nearby the vehicle. After a short contact with a deputy, this person ran from the deputy and into the wooded area. The Deputy lost sight of the suspect at this time.

Deputies, along with Troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the DPS Ranger Helicopter, continued to search the area of Cosnino Road. An emergency public alert was issued via the Coconino County Emergency Alert System.

Upon running the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), they found the vehicle to be stolen out of Albuquerque, NM.

Before CCSO issued the emergency alert, deputies found through the investigation that the person was picked up by a motorist who brought him to Summit Fire Station 31. The person was acting strangely and when the firefighters advised him they were going to call the Sheriff’s Office, he fled the station. Deputies were able to track him to a nearby property, where there were several outbuildings. The owner of the property gave deputies permission to check these outbuildings.

At approximately 4:23 PM the suspect was located in a second residence on a property close by Summit Fire Station 31. After a short struggle, he was taken into custody. The suspect was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center by Guardian Medical Transport for minor injuries and potential drug intoxication.

Upon release, the suspect will be booked into the Coconino County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle as well as other charges. At this point in time, the suspect has not been identified and this case remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to sign up for emergency alerts through the Coconino County Emergency Notification System. This is the best way to be notified in case there is an emergency or dangerous situation unfolding in your neighborhood. To sign up for Emergency Notifications, visit www.Coconino.az.gov/ready.