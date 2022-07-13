Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Awarded $2.5 Million Grant

On Friday, July 8, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received notice of a grant

award from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich in the amount of $2.5 million.

The award will fund a program designed to reduce opioid abuse and recidivism for inmates leaving the Coconino County Jail and provide an immediate connection to social, behavioral, housing, transportation, and legal services. This program, called Pathways to Community, is a collaborative partnership between the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS).

The program provides an in-custody assessment for inmates as they enter the jail to identify needs and

resources available to assist in a successful transition back into the community when they are released.

Directly upon release from custody, individuals are provided the opportunity to connect with available

resources based on the needs identified from the initial assessment.

Access to substance abuse and opioid education, mental health services, education, employment,

housing, transportation, social services, and health care are key to decreasing incarceration. Diversion

programs such as Pathways to Community can break the cycle of violence, substance abuse, and

criminal activity that can impact generations. In Coconino County, there is a pressing need for an

alternative to incarceration.

“The connection between improving public health, which Coconino County Health and Human

Services focuses on, and improving public safety, which we focus on is clear. We want people to

improve their lives, access the resources they need, and in-turn, stay out of our jails. Pathways to

Community is going to help make this possible for more people,” said Sheriff Jim Driscoll.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office understands the need to evolve to meet the needs of a

population battling psychological trauma, mental illness, and addiction. There is a direct correlation

between public health and public safety, and there is a clear need to address the clinical and

criminogenic risk of the detained and re-entering inmate population. It is through programming while

incarcerated and strong partnerships during the transition to community where the most success will be

achieved.

Sheriff Jim Driscoll would like to thank the Office of the Arizona Attorney General and Arizona State

Representative Regina Cobb for their support of this program.

# # #