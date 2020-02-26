Coconino County Sheriff’s Office; Arrest Made in Shooting

Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Related to Shooting Incident in Kaibab Estates West

Ash Fork, AZ – On February 24, 2020 around 8:30 pm the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a person fired shots at residences in the Kaibab Estates West community, which is west of Williams, AZ. Several people had been gathered at a residence when a disagreement occurred between two individuals. Witnesses and victims advised that the suspect went to his vehicle where he obtained a handgun and fired multiple shots toward the home. He then left the scene and went to a nearby residence where he fired multiple rounds toward another home. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist in locating and taking the suspect into custody.

Chad Anderson, 46-year-old resident of Kaibab Estates West, was taken into custody and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility on charges including Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Endangerment, Assault Drive by Shooting, Prohibited (Weapons) Possessor, Disorderly Conduct with Firearm, and Criminal Damage.

No one was injured by the gunfire. The investigation is still on-going and no further information is available at this time.