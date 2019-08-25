Coconino County Sheriff’s Investigate Fatal Fire

Flagstaff, AZ – On August 22, 2019, at approximately 8:32 PM, Deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office along with Firefighters from Ponderosa Fire Department were called to a structure fire in the area of Spring Valley Road and North Mikaylah Way. Upon arrival, units found two structures fully engulfed with fire. Firefighters with the Ponderosa Fire Department were able to extinguish the fire and noticed shortly thereafter what appeared to be a deceased body in one of the structures.

Detectives with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and fire investigators with the Flagstaff Fire Department were called to the scene. Positive identification of the deceased subject is pending. The cause of the fire and the cause of death are still under investigation.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details are available at this time.