Coconino County Sheriffs Investigate Double Homicide

May 03
13:35 2017
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide in the Red Lake Community located 8 miles north of Williams, AZ.

On Tuesday, May 2nd , at approximately 9:00 a.m. the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a neighbor of the victims reporting he had found his neighbor dead.

Sheriff’s Deputies from the Williams District responded to the location and upon further investigation in the residence found two deceased adults, one male and one female who had resided at the home. The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit out of Flagstaff was contacted and responded to the location.

It was discovered at the scene that the victims’ vehicle had been stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in attempting to locate the couple’s vehicle missing from the home.

The vehicle in question is a 4 door, 2006 Jeep Liberty white in color, bearing AZ plate 123-VDL

