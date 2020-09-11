Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy and Citizens Help to Save a Life!!

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Citizens’ and Deputy’s Quick Response Saves Life of Victim of UTV Rollover Collision During the Labor Day Weekend

Happy Jack, AZ – On September 5, 2020 at 1:30 pm, Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Luna was speaking with a group of campers on FS 122C south of the Clints Well along Highway 87 (east of Camp Verde) when a UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) rollover accident occurred nearby. Deputy Luna and other citizens immediately responded to the emergency unfolding in front of them to provide emergency medical care, saving the life of 19-year old female who was injured in the rollover accident.

The incident was captured on body camera video which had been activated while the deputy was speaking with campers about a separate incident. Bystanders in the area and the deputy ran to the scene of the rollover while dust was still settling from the crash. The vehicle had landed on its side on top of the driver / victim. Bystanders up righted the vehicle to access the victim, and the deputy called in a request for emergency medical response to the scene.

The driver, identified as a 19-year-old female out of Phoenix, was bleeding profusely from her left arm which had suffered a near complete amputation above the elbow. Citizens and the Deputy provided emergency first aid to the victim. Deputy Luna quickly retrieved a tourniquet, which is issued to all Sheriff’s Office deputies, and applied that tourniquet above the injury, effectively stopping the bleeding.

As a result of the remote and rough road conditions, initial access to the scene by the Blue Ridge Fire Department was difficult, so Deputy Luna prepared to transport the victim in his patrol vehicle. He applied a second tourniquet and moved the victim to the backseat of his patrol car. At that time, the ambulance was able to access the scene and assume medical care. The victim was transported to an awaiting Native Air helicopter and flown to Honor Health – Scottsdale Osborn for treatment. The victim was reported to have survived the incident thanks to the quick actions of bystanders and Deputy Luna’s response in applying a tourniquet within minutes of the injury occurring.

Since 2011, Deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office have been issued bleeding control equipment such as tourniquets, compression bandages and hemostatic gauze, such as QuikClot, to use in such incidents. Every deputy in the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office receives formal training in the application of these medical tools and their appropriate use during traumatic injury related events in addition to yearly hands on continuing training in applying them.

The Sheriff’s Office also extends gratitude to the many bystanders who responded to the scene to provide emergency aid to the victim as well as care of others at the scene.

(Featured photo file photo of Clints Well)

# # #

# # #

Due to the unique timing of this incident occurring while Deputy Luna was involved in a community contact, the emergency medical response of the citizens and deputy were captured by his body worn video camera. The video has been shortened and redactions applied to allow for public release. The video is available on the CoconinoSheriff Facebook page….or at this link:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=442815150012147

** The video includes graphic scenes and viewer discretion is advised **