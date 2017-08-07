News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Death

Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Death
August 07
17:01 2017
Print This Article

Walnut Canyon

 

Investigation of Apparent Suicide at Walnut Canyon

Flagstaff, AZ –  On August 6, 2017 around 3:20 pm the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suicidal subject in the Walnut Canyon area (Southeast of Flagstaff). The subject had texted a friend that he could be found in a canyon east of Flagstaff beneath the island. He was suspected to be carrying a handgun.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies, National Park Service Rangers, and AZ Department of Public Safety (DPS) Ranger helicopter searched for the subject.  Just before dark, he was located deceased within Walnut Canyon National Monument, a short distance from the Island Trail.  On August 7, 2017 the Coconino Sheriff’s Search and Rescue along with DPS Ranger performed the body recovery.

The deceased  has been identified as Christopher Preston 49 year old male of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The subject had an apparent gunshot wound.  The body has been released to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation on this matter.

Tags
coconino county sheriff's office

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.