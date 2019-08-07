Coconino County School Superintendent Resigns

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Dr. Risha VanderWey resigned as the Coconino County Superintendent of Schools. She has accepted a position as the new Superintendent for the Tuba City Unified School District. Dr. VanderWey started her new position on July 29 and will remain as the County Superintendent of Schools until the Board of Supervisors name a replacement.

Dr. VanderWey was appointed in February 2014 and was elected to a full term in 2016. The Coconino County Board of Supervisors, by statute, will appoint VanderWey’s successor to complete VanderWey’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2020.

“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, we would like to thank Dr. VanderWey for all her hard work as the Superintendent of Schools of Coconino County,” said Board of Supervisors Chair Lena Fowler. “She built a culture of success and has left a positive impact on our students, teachers and staff. We wish her the best in her future endeavors and are happy she will continue her positive impact on educating children in her new role in Tuba City.”

Before her time as Superintendent, Dr.VanderWey served as principal of Lake View Primary School in Page. As the County’s Superintendent of Schools, Dr. VanderWey created the Rookie Teacher of the Year Award which honors new teachers’ accomplishments. She also helped advocate for additional Secure Rural School dollars which helps rural communities.

“It was an honor to serve as the County Superintendent of Schools for Coconino County,” said Dr. VanderWey. “I had the privilege to work with many fine teachers and administrative staff to serve the children of the County the best we could with the limited resources we have. While I look forward to returning to the Navajo Nation, an area I care deeply for, I will look very fondly back at my time with Coconino County.”

The Board is working with county staff on an open recruitment and appointment process for the new Superintendent of Schools. The position was opened on July 31. Applicants must be a member of the Democratic party, possess a current Arizona teaching certificate and be registered to vote within Coconino County. More information can be found athttps://www.coconino.az.gov/843/Job-Openings.

After a final list of candidates is approved, the Board of Supervisors will hold in-person interviews of qualified applicants.