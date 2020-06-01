Coconino County Response to Curfew

Statement on Statewide Curfew Order

(FLAGSTAFF) Coconino County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman, Sup. Liz Archuleta issued the below statement following the announcement of statewide curfew.

“Gov. Ducey has announced a statewide curfew for all of Arizona every night this week. The curfew begins at 8pm and will lift each morning at 5am. Coconino County encourages all persons to comply with the Governor‘s order and limit any travel during curfew to essential needs for work or public health or safety.“

“Protests have erupted across America in the wake of the murder of George Floyd. Racism, bigotry, intolerance and xenophobia have no place in Coconino County and are not part of the values that our diverse and multicultural community believes in. This is a foundational belief for Coconino County and one we recently proclaimed again as we condemned the incitement of violence against the Navajo people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.“

“We have seen peaceful protests in our County in response to this tragedy. We encourage all residents and visitors to peacefully engage in their First Amendment rights as has been the case this past week. Every person has the right to peacefully protest the failure of America to fulfill its promise of equality and justice for all.”

