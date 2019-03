Coconino and Navajo counties are ready for eFiling! Mandatory eFile of civil case initiation and later filings in Superior Court begins April 1. See Supreme Ct Admin Orders 2018-80 and 2019-14. Need training?

To register for online training, click HERE.

For more information regarding training, contact the AOC Support Center at (602) 452-3519 or (800) 720-7743, or by email at PASupport@courts.az.gov.