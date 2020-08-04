Coconino County praises passage of Great American Outdoors Act

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —

Coconino County applauds today’s enactment of the Great American Outdoors Act, which establishes the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund to address over $507 million deferred maintenance needs in Arizona. This landmark legislation also permanently funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), a critical funding tool for Coconino County.

“The Board of Supervisors has tirelessly advocated for many years for the improvement of federal lands within our county and funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund,” said Coconino County Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “The Great American Outdoors Act will help to revitalize the infrastructure of federal lands and provide more public open space for recreation, a vital component to increasing the economic value of tourism. Thank you to all those in the Arizona delegation that voted for this monumental piece of legislation.”

Coconino County is the second-largest county in the continental United States encompassing

more than 18,000 square miles. Coconino County is home to national treasures, including

Wupatki National Monument, Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, Sunset Crater, Walnut

Canyon National Monument and, most notably, the Grand Canyon National Park. The Great

American Outdoors Act will provide deferred maintenance funding for these institutions.

Historically, LWCF funds have supported 33 projects in Coconino County totaling $1,955,704.

These 33 diverse projects, some dating back to 1966, range from work at Fort Tuthill County

Park and Fort Tuthill Bike Park, to the ballfield at Thorpe Park in the City of Flagstaff. LWCF

projects in Coconino County provide a way for people to connect to their environment and with

each other, and ensure recreational access for hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities.

The Great American Outdoors Act was supported by Arizona Senators Sinema and McSally and

Representatives O’Halleran, Grijalva, Kirkpatrick, Gallego, Stanton and Schweikert. President

Trump signed the legislation into law today. Coconino County is grateful to all those who

supported this legislation to protect our natural resources.