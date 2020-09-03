Coconino County offices Closed Monday/Recommended Precautions

Coconino County offices closed in honor of Labor Day

Precautions recommended for holiday celebrations

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —All Coconino County administrative offices will be closed Monday, September 7, 2020 in honor of Labor Day.

COVID-19 testing at Fort Tuthill and the COVID-19 Information Line will also be closed. The County’s COVID-19 response efforts will resume on Tuesday, September 8.

While the administrative offices at the Sheriff’s Office will be closed on Labor Day, Dispatch, Patrol and Detention will be operating under normal schedules. Please dial 9-1-1 for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial 928-774-4523 to connect with the non-emergency Dispatch number or to leave a message for one of the administrative offices.

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Animal Management will have an officer available from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 7. Contact the CCHHS Animal Management office at 928- 679-8756 and leave a message and an officer will respond. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

CCHHS recommends taking extra precautions when participating in Labor Day activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 safety recommendations include:

 Avoid close contact with others, avoid large groups.

 Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

 Wash hands frequently.

 Cover coughs and sneezes.

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

 Practice physical distancing while at social events.

 Skip the celebratory events, if sick over the holiday.

For more information and resources on COVID-19 please visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or call the County COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300.

As a reminder, Stage One fire restrictions are in place on private lands in the unincorporated areas of the County in coordination with similar actions by the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests and other agencies in the area. Stage One fire restrictions include a ban on fires including campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves, as well as a ban on fireworks.