Coconino County Offices Closed May 29 in Honor of Memorial Day

All Coconino County administrative offices will be closed Monday, May 29, 2017 in honor of Memorial Day.

While the administrative offices at the Sheriff’s Office will be closed, Dispatch, Patrol and Detention will be open. Records will be open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Please dial 9-1-1 for emergencies. For non-emergencies, dial 928-774-4523 to connect with the non-emergency Dispatch number or to leave a message for one of the administrative offices.

Coconino County’s parks and natural areas will remain open, but administrative offices at Fort Tuthill County Park will be closed and no staff or services will be available. Drinking fountains and hose spigots have been turned off at all parks, but bathrooms are still available at Raymond County Park, Peaks View County Park, and Sawmill County Park. Water and bathrooms are available at Louise Yellowman County Park, located in Tuba City.

Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) Animal Management will have an officer available from 7 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. Contact the CCPHSD Animal Management office at 928-679-8756 and leave a message and an officer will respond. Call 9-1-1 for emergencies.