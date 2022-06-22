News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Coconino County Now in Stage 3 Fire Restrictions

Coconino County Now in Stage 3 Fire Restrictions
June 22
10:37 2022
Print This Article

As of 3 p.m. on June 17, 2022, Coconino County entered Stage 3 Fire Restrictions. The restrictions apply for all of Coconino County. Fire restrictions are enacted to help protect public health and safety by reducing the number of human-caused wildfires.

This ordinance applies to unincorporated areas, namely that part of Coconino County outside the corporate limits of any municipality, federally owned land, or any federally recognized tribe in accordance with 25 Code of Federal Regulations part 83.

Stage 3 Fire Restrictions prohibit any combustion, open fire, charcoal, propane, and campfires in unincorporated areas and residences in the County.

While activities that involve mechanical operations such as lawn care, home construction, and community clean-ups, are not specifically prohibited, residents and visitors should use their best judgment when considering whether to engage in any activity that could spark a fire. Anyone engaging in these activities could be held legally responsible.

For more information, please visit coconino.az.gov/2595/Fire-Restriction-Information. To sign up for emergency notifications, go to www.coconino.az.gov/ready

###

Coconino County Now in Stage 3 Fire Restrictions - overview

Summary: Coconino County Now in Stage 3 Fire Restrictions

Tags
Coconino Countyfire restrictionswildfires

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.