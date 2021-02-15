Coconino County Moves to Vaccinating All Groups in Phase 1b
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —Coconino County and its healthcare vaccination partners are moving to vaccinating all groups in Phase 1b effective immediately. Individuals in Phase 1a and Priority Populations in Phase 1b continue to be eligible.
All eligible populations are listed below:
• Phase 1a: Healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff
• Phase 1b Priority Populations: Education and childcare workers, teachers and staff. This includes all school and higher education staff who normally interact with other staff and students, and bus drivers, cafeteria workers, facilities staff etc.; Law enforcement and protective services (corrections, other emergency response staff); Individuals aged 65 and older.
• Phase 1b Additional Populations (newly included):
o Power and utility workers
o Food and agriculture related occupations (packaging and distribution workers, grocery and restaurant workers)
o Transportation and material moving occupations (public transportation providers, airlines, gas stations, auto shop workers, and other transportation network providers)
o State and local government workers that provide critical services for continuity of government
o Other essential workers (e.g., business and financial services, supply chain for critical goods, funeral services, critical traders, etc.)
o Adults with high risk medical conditions living in shelter or other congregate living settings
“After allowing several weeks of vaccine availability for Phase 1a and Phase 1b Priority Populations, Coconino County and our healthcare partners have hundreds of appointments remaining available next week. In line with our commitment to vaccinating our community as quickly and equitably as possible, Coconino County made the strategic decision to move to eligible populations within Phase 1b to ensure vaccine continues to be administered as expeditiously as possible.” said Director of Health and Human Services Kim Musselman.
Northern Arizona Healthcare (Flagstaff Medical Center) also has appointments available this week for those in eligible phases. To make an appointment with Northern Arizona Healthcare at the Elks Lodge in Flagstaff, please
visit https://book.appointment-plus.com/ctkr459c/.
Appointments are required. There is no cost to receive the vaccine, however, individuals with insurance should bring their insurance card. No one will be turned away for lack of insurance.
Individuals ages 65 years and older and those without internet who require assistance with registration can call the COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300.
Visit coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine for information and registration links.
Proof of eligibility within the Phase 1a and Phase 1b is required. Those seeking vaccination are asked to bring proof of occupation such as a paystub, employment badge, a letter from an employer, or a driver’s license or ID displaying date of birth. Those without proper eligibility identification may be turned away. The Fort Tuthill
vaccination site is currently open to the defined eligible groups and is not open to the general public.
The exact timeline of vaccine distribution among Phase 1 priority groups and Phase 2 and 3 remaining populations will depend on factors such as how many vaccine types have been approved, how many doses have been manufactured and allocated to Coconino County, how many individuals decide to get vaccinated, and
other logistical factors. As more vaccine is available to more groups of people, more locations will open to provide vaccine.
For additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Coconino County, the phases of vaccine distribution and locations, please visit:
coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine
###