Coconino County: Moves to 1-C for Vaccination

Coconino County Moves to Phase 1c; Includes 35 and Older in Vaccine Eligibility

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino County, is expanding vaccinations to include Phase 1c individuals and those aged 35 and older effective immediately. There are vaccine appointments available immediately.

“Coconino County is pleased with the positive demand for vaccines from our community. We encourage all persons eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Please help us battle the pandemic by encouraging your family and friends to schedule their vaccine appointment.” said Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Director Kim Musselman.

Coconino County is currently vaccinating those eligible individuals in Phase 1a, Phase 1b, Phase 1c and those aged 35 and older. Phase 1a: Healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents and staff. Phase 1b:

• Education and childcare workers, teachers and staff. This includes all school and higher education staff who normally interact with other staff and students, and bus drivers, cafeteria workers, facilities staff etc.; Law enforcement and protective services (corrections, other emergency response staff).

• Power and utility workers • Food and agriculture related occupations (packaging and distribution workers, grocery, and restaurant workers).

• Transportation and material moving occupations (public transportation providers, airlines, gas stations, auto shop workers, and other transportation network providers).

• State and local government workers that provide critical services for continuity of government. • Other essential workers (e.g., business and financial services, supply chain for critical goods, funeral services, critical trades, etc.).

• Adults with high-risk medical conditions living in shelter or other congregate living settings. Phase 1c:

• Adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions, which includes the developmentally disabled.

• Adults living in congregate settings. Documentation of medical conditions is not required for those scheduling a vaccine appointment.

The vaccine is provided at no cost at all COVID-19 vaccination sites. Individuals without internet access or those who require assistance can call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300.

The Information Line hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The community is encouraged to check the Coconino County vaccine webpage at: coconino.az.gov/covid19vaccine each Friday at noon for new appointment availability. Links to vaccination partners registration sites are available on the website.

###