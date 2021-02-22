CCSO: “Valentine Sally” Cold Case Solved 40-Years Later Cold case solved Flagstaff, Az – Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll has confirmed the identification [...]

Coconino County: Many Monday & Tuesday Vaccinations Cancelled Due to Continued Shipping Delays, Coconino County and Partner Vaccination Sites Forced to Cancel Monday and [...]

No Potable Water at Lees Ferry February 23 No Potable Water at Lees Ferry Launch Ramp Feb. 23 Potable Water will be Available [...]

New Report: Arizona To Add 325,000+ Jobs By Spring 2022 New Report: Arizona To Add 325,000+ Jobs By Spring 2022 Governor Ducey A new report released [...]