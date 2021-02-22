Coconino County: Many Monday & Tuesday Vaccinations Cancelled

Due to Continued Shipping Delays, Coconino County and Partner Vaccination
Sites Forced to Cancel Monday and Tuesday First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine
Appointments
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — As the shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine continues to be delayed due to extreme weather conditions across the country, Coconino County and some of its vaccination partners have been forced to cancel Monday, Feb. 22 and Tuesday, Feb. 23 first dose appointments.
Several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Coconino County are impacted including North Country HealthCare, Fort Tuthill County Park, Banner Page, Northwoods, Safeway – Williams, Canyonlands Healthcare, Northern Arizona Healthcare (Flagstaff Medical Center) Elks Lodge, Northern Arizona University, and Encompass Health Services. Those with first dose appointments that are affected will be contacted directly by the vaccination site where they are scheduled. Individuals with first dose appointments at the Coconino County Fort Tuthill vaccination site will receive an email with instructions on rescheduling.
Coconino County COVID-19 response team staff are working with vaccination partners to transfer available vaccine as needed to limit the impact on second dose vaccination appointments. At this time, the only site with second doses impacted is North Country HealthCare. The impacted second dose appointments have already been rescheduled to another day when vaccine is expected, and is still within an appropriate timeframe for second dose appointments.
Coconino County will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as additional information is available.