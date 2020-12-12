Coconino County Manager James Jayne Retiring

Coconino County Supervisors are beginning the process of finding a new County Manager. This, after James Jayne turned-in his resignation this week, effective in July. He is apparently retiring.

Mr. Jayne had been the County Manager in Navajo County three years ago, when he came on board in Flagstaff.

Beginning now, County Supervisors, including 5th District Supervisor Lena Fowler, will begin to put together a plan for finding the next County Manager.