Coconino County Lowest Home Closing Costs in AZ

Closing costs are a crucial aspect of buying a home, and in its fifth annual study financial technology company, SmartAsset shows where they are lowest. The study measures closing costs as a percentage of median home value at the county level and if you can believe it Coconino County was among those with the lowest closing costs in Arizona – in fact, it came in at number one where the median home value in our county is about $241,400, the average closing costs coming in just over $3k which is about 1.4 percent of the home value at a closing cost index of 89.73. Maricopa County came in second and Yavapai County rounded out the top three.

To see the full study which includes the methodology, results and interactive map click here.