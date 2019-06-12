Coconino County Juneteenth Celebration

The Coconino County African American Advisory Council (AAAC) and the Southside Community Association are proud to present the annual Juneteenth celebration. The event will be from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at the Murdoch Community Center, 203 E. Brannen Ave. Flagstaff, Ariz.

Juneteenth celebrated annually on June 19, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery. On this date in 1865, Union soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended. Supporters of civil rights celebrate African American freedom and the subsequent achievements within the culture while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.

“Juneteenth is rightfully also known as Freedom Day,” said AAAC member Khara House. “As Coretta Scott King once noted, ‘Freedom is never really won, you earn it and win it in every generation.’ We celebrate Juneteenth in honor of the ongoing process and struggle for freedom that falls upon each generation to take up, carry on and move forward.”