Coconino County Jail Visits Modernized

Flagstaff, AZ – The Coconino County Detention Facility recently upgraded its Video Visitation System so that friends and family can now visit from anywhere using a smartphone, computer or tablet. Visitors no longer need to go to the jail lobby to use the free video visitation feature.

Inmates now receive 60 minutes of free video visitation each week. Visitation can take place from anywhere, and inmates can use their weekly free minutes for the visits. The 60 minutes can be split up into different visits and can be used with any type of visit, whether to a computer, phone, tablet, or with someone in the Flagstaff or Page jail lobbies.

For more information and to set up an account, please visit www.gettingout.com or from a smartphone or table visit the app store to download the free app GettingOut Visit.