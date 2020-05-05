Coconino County Hosts Public Town Hall on Covid 10

Coconino County will hold a public interactive Town Hall on Wednesday, May 6 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. using Zoom Video Communications (Zoom). The meeting will also be streamed on Coconino County’s YouTube channel and broadcast on NAU-TV.

“Coconino County has been leading the COVID-19 response as the public health agency for our region,” said Coconino County Supervisor Liz Archuleta, Chair of the Board of Supervisors.

“The County is hosting this town hall to provide brief reports on the status of the COVID-19 response and engage with questions and concerns that our residents have. We hope that you

will join us via Zoom or live streams on YouTube or NAU-TV to learn more and get your questions answered.”

The Town Hall will include COVID-19 updates from County leaders and a moderated question and answer session. Frequently asked questions and resource listings will be available before

the town hall at: http://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19

WHAT: Coconino County Town Hall on COVID-19

WHEN: 6:30 P.M., Wednesday, May 6, 2020

WHERE: Zoom, YouTube, and NAU-TV channel 4

WHO: Open to the public

To join by Zoom, please click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/96497206262

or call via telephone: 833.548.0276 (Toll Free). Enter the Webinar ID: 964 9720 6262

View the livestream at YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/coconinocnty

Please go to http://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 for more information.